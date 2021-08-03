Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.35 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post sales of $539.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.