CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 466 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,049,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $536.21. 30,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,140. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $544.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.