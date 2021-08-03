Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,796,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $796,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.93. 113,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

