Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0717 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $638,055.58 and $15,673.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,979.35 or 0.99928585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00846413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

