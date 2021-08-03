BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €69.00 at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

BNPQY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,249. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

