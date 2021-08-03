Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,979,000.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 51,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

