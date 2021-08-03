Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,979,000.
Driven Brands stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 51,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.