$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post $8.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $13.52 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of -$270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,809. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

