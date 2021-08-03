$0.89 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $1.25. SkyWest posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. 28,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.