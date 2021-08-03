Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $286.04 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00101101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,195.05 or 0.99840152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,285,166 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

