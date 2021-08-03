Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock traded down $26.51 on Tuesday, hitting $3,304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
