Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded down $26.51 on Tuesday, hitting $3,304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

