Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Tesla by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $710.34. 1,000,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,478. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $703.25 billion, a PE ratio of 367.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $642.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

