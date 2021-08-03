Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

