Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.