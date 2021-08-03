M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.