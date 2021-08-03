M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.98. The company had a trading volume of 145,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,967. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.