M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

