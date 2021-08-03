Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

LEG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

