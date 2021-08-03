Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

