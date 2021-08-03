$74.59 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce $74.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $76.14 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $295.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $300.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.79 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $365.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,085. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,728. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 180.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

