Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

