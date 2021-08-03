The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $332.07. The stock had a trading volume of 110,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.