Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.49

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$194.49 and last traded at C$192.49, with a volume of 68941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

