Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.51

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.51 and last traded at C$48.64, with a volume of 120954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEP.UN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -117.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

