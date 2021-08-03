ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.29

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.12, with a volume of 4142624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.76. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.1163518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.