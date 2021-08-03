Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OBNK. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

OBNK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

