Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 56,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,192. The stock has a market cap of $372.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Several research firms have commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.
