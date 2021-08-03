Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 56,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,192. The stock has a market cap of $372.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

