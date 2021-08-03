Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post sales of $102.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $88.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $405.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $442.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $416.89 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $464.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ RTLR remained flat at $$10.22 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

