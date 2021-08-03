Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

RPD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $117.13.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.