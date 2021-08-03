NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM remained flat at $$29.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

