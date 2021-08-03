Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 944,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,915,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $239.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.01. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

