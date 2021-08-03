Compound (COMP) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $395.37 or 0.01035707 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $209.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,394,689 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.