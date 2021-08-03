Mint Club (MINT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,932.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Mint Club has a market cap of $1.67 million and $13,932.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

