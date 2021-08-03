Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 333 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.95. 271,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $352.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

