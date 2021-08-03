Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.22. The stock had a trading volume of 209,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

