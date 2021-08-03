Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,352. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

