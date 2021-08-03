Raytheon Technologies (RTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX):

7/29/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

