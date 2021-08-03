Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.75 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,266. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.68.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.