Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.88-1.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,886. Bruker has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.