Wealth CMT Sells 572 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth CMT decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. 8,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,741. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

