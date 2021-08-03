Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,562. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

