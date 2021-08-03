HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,697.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

