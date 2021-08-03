Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,872.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

