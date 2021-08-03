Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post sales of $216.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.40 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $870.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $858.25 million to $878.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,057. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.