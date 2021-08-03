iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 161,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $102.90.

