Tiaa Fsb Has $224.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.41. 360,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

