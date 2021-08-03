Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

C traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 732,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,106,020. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

