Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.87. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

