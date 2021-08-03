OMG Network Price Up 8.9% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $582.20 million and $162.73 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00010923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00503448 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000927 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

