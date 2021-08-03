BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NYSE BWXT traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 13,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,484. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.