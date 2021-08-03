AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AXA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 95,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,564. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

